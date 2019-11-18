School board considers several matters

By WILLIAM PAINE

Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Pulaski County School Board held their regular meeting in front of a standing room only audience.

Attendance was heavy due to the presence of members of the Pulaski County High School Competition Cheer squad and their parents, who were there to receive recognition from the board. For the second year in a row, the PCHS Competition Cheer squad are the 2019 Class 4 Region D Champions. A video of their winning performance was displayed, so that everyone in the room could witness their athletic prowess. After this, each member of Competition Cheer was given a certificate in recognition of their achievement.

Next, Pulaski County resident Adam Parker addressed the board, as part of the citizen comment portion of the meeting. Parker spoke haltingly, as he recounted the problems his three-year-old foster son was having as a Dublin Elementary preschooler.

