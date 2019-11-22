Ronald Sanford Hathaway

Ronald Sanford Hathaway, age 82, of Radford, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov 16, 2019 at his home.

Born Aug. 1, 1937, in Fall River, Mass., he was the son of the late Sanford S. Hathaway and Edith Hopkinson Hathaway. His brother, Roger Hathaway, also preceded him in death.

Ronald was a retired deputy for Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Mary Hathaway of Radford; daughter, Maria A. (Tom) Taylor of Salem; granddaughter, Brooke Taylor, sister, Beverly Akin, West Palm Beach, Fla.; brother-in-law, Donald Colapietro; sisters-in-law, Jane Colapietro and Elisa Hathaway; nephews, Mark Akin and Rob Hathaway; nieces-Tracy Akin Fazio, Laurie Hathaway MacDonald, Jessica Hathaway, Diana Hathaway Jones, and Michell Hathaway Garzon; special friends, Jon, Linda and Amanda Ceresa, and his church family at St. Edwards Catholic Church.

A funeral mass was held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Pulaski, Va., with Father Bernie Ramirez officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to St. Edward’s Catholic Church Maintenance Fund, North Washington Ave. and 7th Street, Pulaski, VA 24301. Call 540-980-6511.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

Written by: Editor on November 22, 2019.

Comments

comments