Ratcliff taking her talents to Concord

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Every so often a special athlete comes along that not only pushes herself, but also pushed everyone around her to be the best version of themselves they can possibly be. They make the team better, in turn making themselves better along the way.

Pulaski County has had several athletes that fit that description over the years, but the most recent one is Lady Cougar basketball player Maddie Ratcliff. Thursday she made her college plans official when she signed the paperwork and committed to taking her talents to Concord University, where she will play for Head Coach Kenny Osborne as a Mountain Lion.

Ratcliff joins a sizable number of former Pulaski County athletes who have made the move to Athens, West Virginia, to make the transition from Cougar to Mountain Lion through the years. Alexis Phillips is currently a sophomore with the women’s basketball team. Bryant Grubb is a junior defensive back with the football team. Hunter Thomas is a sophomore sprinter with the track team and Josie Brewer is a freshman pitcher and outfielder for the softball team. Damon Akers recently graduated after a decorated career in track and cross country.

After her talents drew interest from several schools and offers from Charleston Southern University, Coker College and the University of Pikeville, among others, Ratcliff finally made the choice that she felt was the right one for her when Concord University made their offer.

“I was recruited pretty heavily by a few schools, but I knew that Concord was the place for me after my first visit,” she said. “Coach Osborne and Coach Southcott did a number on me during my first visit to Concord. I knew from the jump that I wanted to go to a school where I could make an immediate impact, along with being successful on the court and in the classroom. What they had to offer was second to none. It was just something I couldn’t pass up. By choosing Concord I knew that I could be far away enough from home to be independent and meet new people, but I could also be within a good distance to get back home to my family if there were ever a reason.”

Coach Tesla Southcott was the first Mountain Lion coach to reach out to Ratcliff, but Coach Osborne also made a point of contacting her on a regular basis.

Ratcliff realized early on that grades would be an important factor in getting into a college of her choice.

“Schoolwork and grade have been the most important part of my journey,” she said. “Everything that you do from the time you walk into the high school until the day you walk out matters. Every test, worksheet and paper matters. Having some talent at basketball is a big part of being successfully recruited, but if you don’t have the grades then you don’t get into school. Grades are the biggest and most important part of a student-athletes career.”

With a 3.6 grade-point average and solid test scores, Ratcliff plans to major in Human Development with the plan of going into the counseling field after college.

“Maddie is going to do well at anything she does in life,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “Her work ethic and desire are what stands out more than her talent. Concord is getting a very exciting player and they know it. More than that they are getting a very exciting person. We’re very proud of her and what she has accomplished to this point and are even more excited to see how she performs in the future.”

Basketball has always been a huge part of her life as she moved from rec league to Pulaski Middle School and then the high school. She also played softball when she was younger, loves to read and plays lots of video games. If there is one thing Maddie Ratcliff loves, it’s competition.

“I’ve been playing since I was six years old. As soon as I was old enough to play, my mom and sister didn’t hesitate to get me into the rec program we have here in Pulaski. Over the years I’ve played for several teams at the rec level. When I got older I played for a Radford AAU organization in the eighth grade. From my freshman year through junior year I have played AAU for the BRHHM Sports organization out of Roanoke.”

“Out of all the coaches I’ve ever had, I believe that the most inspirational and motivational coach I’ve ever had has been Coach Sutphin,” Ratcliff said. “He welcomed me into his program as a freshman and he completely changed me as a person and player. He never lets me settle and he pushes me to be the best version of myself in everything that I do. He has dedicated the last four years of his life to our program and he has sacrificed so much to make sure that we have everything we need, whenever we need it. I will forever be grateful for that. The knowledge that I’ve gained from him goes beyond basketball and I will carry that with me for years beyond my time at Pulaski County High School.”

With all those years of basketball, there were obviously some very memorable moments along the way.

“Wearing PCHS across my chest has been great,” she said. “As far as excitement, the state semifinal game last year against Carroll County has to be the biggest. The energy, the excitement, the eruption of joy from all of our fans is something that I will never be able to describe. At that moment, standing on the court with my teammates after our win, I was certain of one thing. Pulaski County was proud of us. No matter what the outcome was, they supported us. Everything that we had every worked for meant everything to our county.”

“I’ll miss being a Cougar,” she continued. “Most of all I’ll miss my teammates and coaches and the underlying support. My coaches and teammates made me who I am today. They have always supported me. The relationship we have is irreplaceable and I’ll be very sad to see it go. The support … man the support we receive is incredible. The people in this county did so much for us in our state championship run. When things got ugly, we knew that our county would be behind us regardless. For that, I am beyond thankful.”

While this may be her last chance to wear a Lady Cougar basketball uniform, it won’t be her last chance to represent Pulaski County.

“I’m planning to play soccer for Coach Blankenship in the spring,” she said. “If nothing else, it will help me stay in shape as I get ready for graduation and the move to college.”

So what advice would the daughter of Sharon Burke and David Ratcliff give to players still coming up?

“Be coachable, work hard, never give up, don’t settle for less than you deserve and accept constructive criticism,” she said. Don’t let anyone tell you how to live your life. It is solely your life. Don’t base any of your long-term decisions off anyone else’s opinion. If it makes you happy, take it and don’t stop running with it. You can be anything you want in this world and your life can be what you make of it.”

Written by: Editor on November 18, 2019.

