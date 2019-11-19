Randel Darell Lanham Jr., 70, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home in Dublin, Va.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War, where he received a Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his father, Randel Darell Lanham Sr.
Survivors include his son, Jason Mueller; his mother, Patricia Brooks; sister, Sheila Alberti; buddies, Randy Webb, Slick, Sweet P, Bob Pulliam, Becky Lefler, Joe Mazda, Gary Webb and Timothy Alley; canine companion, Fred, and many other relatives and friends.
Services are private.
The Lanham family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va.
www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
