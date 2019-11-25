Radford man charged with rape

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A man is being held in jail without bond on more than a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from an alleged Wednesday morning rape.

According to Radford City Police Department, officers responded to the 400 block of Fairfax Street around 9 a.m. Wednesday after a woman reported being sexually assaulted. Their investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Bryton Enrico Dowdy of Radford.

Dowdy was charged with the felonies of rape, two counts of burglary and four counts of violating a protective order. The misdemeanors are assault, vandalism by damaging a phone line to prevent or delay communications, five counts of violating a protective order.

Further details are not being released.

