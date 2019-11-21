Presentation on early Jamestown upcoming

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

As part of the American Evolution series of events, David Givens, Director of Archeology with the Jamestown Rediscovery Project, will be giving a presentation Friday, Nov. 22, at New River Community College.

The lecture is entitled, “The Angela Site: The Archaeology of Race and Diversity in Early Jamestown.”

Givens first started his career in archeology more than 30 years ago as a volunteer on dig sites in the Appalachian Mountains with the Archaeological Society of Virginia (ASV).

He later worked for Virginia Tech’s electrical engineering department and established the Electronic Village program.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 21, 2019.

Comments

comments