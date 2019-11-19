Plenty of chatter, Friday will decide the issue

Pulaski County is the underdog going into their matchup Friday against EC Glass. This is not a new thing and should not be a surprise.

There was a time when Pulaski County not only accepted the underdog role, but we embraced it. We wore that, as well as being considered the “outsiders” in the old Roanoke Valley District, as a badge of honor. People that weren’t us didn’t like us and we loved it.

I doubt very seriously if anyone who makes the trip to Lynchburg City Stadium Friday night will see Pulaski County take the field meekly or with the posture of a defeated team. This group of Cougars, like many before them, seem to look forward to playing tougher teams. They enjoy the challenge.

The Cougars lost two games during the regular season this year. The first loss came against Hidden Valley. It was a tough pill to swallow because of the way it happened. The Cougars started the game with several defensive starters not even dressed out due to injuries.

Shortly after the start of the game, senior Gage Mannon went down. Not long after that more Cougar players were lost to injury, leaving the defense without Corvin Carter and others. Injuries continued to pile up as the Titans went on to win 35-14.

With a healthy Pulaski County team, that doesn’t happen. Some may disagree, but that’s fine. I’d line up Pulaski County against Hidden Valley any day of the week and expect to win every time. It was a bad situation and nothing will change that it happened.

The second loss came against Salem. The Spartans are, as usual, expected to do very well in the playoffs. They’ll play GW Danville this week. They will expect to win and they should. They do what they do and they do it well.

But Pulaski County put a scare into the Spartans Nov. 8. The Cougars fell 12-6 in that matchup, but the issue wasn’t decided until the final seconds when a Cougar pass attempt was intercepted in the end zone. Pulaski County had driven to the Spartan six-yard line and had two downs to score. A touchdown would have tied the game. The extra-point would have given Pulaski County the lead with around 25 seconds or less remaining on the clock.

No, this Cougar squad isn’t easily intimidated. They will respect their opponents, which they have done all season, but they will also gladly line up across from them and take the fight directly to them. They’ll do that with a smile on their faces and a gleam in their eye.

There has been a lot of talk about the Cougar defense this season. That is pretty well deserved. Outside of the Hidden Valley incident, Pulaski County hasn’t given up over 14 points in a game all season. William Byrd and Salem each scored 14 points against the Cougars during the regular season. Blacksburg scored 14 in the first round of the playoffs last week.

In fact, Pulaski County earned two shutouts (Northside and Abingdon), held Blacksburg to three points in their first meeting, held Bassett and Christiansburg to six points, held an always strong Patrick Henry squad to 10 points and allowed Cave Spring and Salem to put up just 12 points each.

The Cougars have held their opponents to under 100 total yards of offense six times this season. They held them under 75 yards four times and held Abingdon to -2 yards of total offense in week three.

Pulaski County defenders have held opposing ground games to under 100 yards in eight of their 11 games so far. Patrick Henry was held to just 16 yards on the ground, Northside only gained 25 yards and Christiansburg was only able to gain 45 yards. In five of those games they held the other team to negative rushing yards. Bassett ran for -49 yards, Abingdon had -15, Cave Spring had -25, Blacksburg had -10 in the first matchup and -49 in the second.

There has also been a lot of talk about the Cougar offense this season. Unfortunately, most of it has been negative. Aside from pointing out that we, as fans, should support our teams in the good times and the bad, the numbers aren’t as horrible as some might imagine.

Pulaski County running backs have run the ball 468 times for 2,017 yards, an average of 4.38 yards per carry. That’s not too bad, especially when you consider the Cougar opponents have only gained 448 yards on 299 carries this season, an average of 1.49 yards per carry.

Yes, there have been issues with the Cougar passing game this season. When you consider the fact that the quarterback you have used all season was injured in the first scrimmage, it does help explain some of that. Cougar quarterbacks have completed 48 of 123 pass attempts this season for 578 yards with 16 interceptions. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 90 of 212 pass attempts this season for 994 yards with nine interceptions.

The Cougar offense has gained 133 first downs this season while the opposition has only gained 92. The Cougar offense has gained 2,595 total yards of offense. The opposition has gained 1,442 yards.

This team, as a unit, has performed in solid fashion. I would personally argue that if you take away the injuries, including the ones that several players are playing with now, this Cougar football team could very well have been the fifth Pulaski County squad to finish the regular season with a 10-0 record.

You can’t do that, however, and talking about it won’t change anything. The past is the past and will remain in the history books.

What can happen, however, is the Cougars can go to Lynchburg Friday night and lay it on the line. What they can do is put everything they have into every play. What they can do is leave it all on the field Friday night and let the chips fall where they may.

Pulaski County is 9-2 and EC Glass is 10-1. None of that matters now. All that matters is this week. All that matters is winning Friday night.

Some folks will say Pulaski County played a weak schedule and EC Glass played tougher teams. The math for that does not add up.

Nine of the 10 teams that the Cougars faced in the regular season made the playoffs. Those teams are Northside, Bassett, Abingdon, William Byrd, Hidden Valley, Christiansburg, Blacksburg, Patrick Henry and Salem. Four of those teams … Northside, Hidden Valley, Patrick Henry and Salem … are still in the playoffs.

Seven teams that the Hilltoppers played made the playoffs. Only GW Danville, LCA and Heritage are still playing now.

EC Glass played 10 regular season games against teams that finished with a combined record of 50-60. Pulaski County played their 10 regular season games against teams that finished a combined 57-53.

Pulaski County can beat EC Glass. The only question remaining is will they? I’ll be there. I’m betting that a lot of other members of the Cougar Nation will be too.

Written by: Editor on November 19, 2019.

Comments

comments