Pink Floyd sound returns to theater Saturday

Whether it’s Pink Floyd’s psychedelic classic rock or concert light shows that make you a fan, you won’t be disappointed when tribute band The Darkside Experience returns to Pulaski Theatre this weekend.

The Roanoke band delivers the full experience of a Pink Floyd concert, from the sounds to the lights. Performances include cuts from Animals, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Dark Side of the Moon, etc.

This is Darkside’s second appearance at Pulaski Theatre. They debuted in March to a welcoming crowd and return to the Main Street venue at 8 p.m. Saturday. Advance tickets are still available online at pulaskitheatre.com and from local vendors, Martin’s Pharmacy, 400 N. Washington Ave., Pulaski, and Pulaski Visitors Center, 4440 Cleburne Blvd., Dublin.

Unless there is a sellout in advance, tickets for Darkside Experience, as well as other upcoming concerts, can be purchased at the theater box office 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Journey tribute band Departure returns to the theater Friday, Nov. 22; Last Illusion, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra tribute, performs Saturday, Dec. 21, and AC/DC tribute Thunderstruck performs Saturday, Jan. 25.

