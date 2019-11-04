Over 600 lbs. of meds collected here

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Over 600 pounds of unwanted medications were turned over to authorities for proper disposal at three Pulaski County collection sites Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Local law enforcement participates in the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) take back day twice annually — in the spring and again in the fall. The program’s goal is to make sure prescription medications don’t end up in the wrong hands being abused or contaminate the environment by being flushed down toilets or placed in landfills.

Saturday, Dublin Police Department collected 187.9 pounds of medications at its booth outside Dublin’s CVS store. Pulaski Police Department collected 306.8 pounds outside Food City and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office accepted 177.5 pounds of unwanted drugs at Kroger in Fairlawn.

That brings the total collected over a four-hour period Saturday to 672.2 pounds.

The drugs, some of which are over the counter products, will be turned over to the DEA for proper disposal through incineration.

According to national survey conducted by DEA, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs in 2018. Most were obtained from medicine cabinets of friends and family.

