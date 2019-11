New display on loan

Courtesy photo

Ratcliffe Memorial Transportation Museum, 51 Commerce St., Pulaski, now has a 1939 Buick Model 41C Phaeton on display in its main gallery. The award-winning car is on loan to the museum by Jim “Buickman” Peters through the winter. Stop by and take a look.

