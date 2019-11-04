New building project to benefit RU, Radford

Radford University has big plans for the future.

Radford University, in collaboration with the Radford University Foundation and the City of Radford, has announced plans to build a hotel conference center adjacent to campus on Tyler Avenue.

This new multistory structure is set to be located in the triangular block between Tyler Avenue, Calhoun Street and Lawrence Street on land owned by the Radford University Foundation. When it is built, the new hotel will have 125 rooms, a conference center, a rooftop restaurant and on-site parking.

“The hotel will provide amenities not available at current area hotels and a proximity to campus that cannot be matched,” said Radford University President Brian O. Hemphill. “I am confident that our campus will serve as a wonderful backdrop for area visitors and university guests. Imagine standing on the top floor of the hotel in the rooftop restaurant and seeing the beauty and excitement of our campus.”

