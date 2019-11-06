Narrows teen accused of school threat

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

NARROWS — A teenager is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on a felony charge of communicating a threat to Narrows High School.

New River Valley Regional Jail records show Michael Ronald Pennington, 18, was arrested on the Class 6 felony Friday. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

According to a post on Giles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Pennington is charged in connection with a “threatening message” found in a boy’s bathroom Oct. 30. The message was discovered by a staff member after school hours and reported to law enforcement.

“Though there appeared to be no immediate threat to school safety, the Giles County Sheriff’s Office provided additional security at the school on Oct. 31,” the online post states.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Jan. 7 in Giles County General District Court.

