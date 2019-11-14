Mussels rescued at Claytor Lake

By WILLIAM PAINE

Saturday, Nov. 9, volunteers of all ages gathered at the Water’s Edge Meeting Facility at Claytor Lake State Park for the purpose of salvaging freshwater mussels that were put in jeopardy due to the biannual drawdown of Claytor Lake.

Every two years, Appalachian Power lowers the elevation of Claytor Lake to give property owners a chance to do work on their docks without having to don a wetsuit.

Laura Bullard, a longtime member of the Friends of Claytor Lake, has been a big proponent of these drawdowns, which typically lower the lake’s surface level by five feet.

“They used to do these once a year and in 2011, when AEP applied for relicensure, they had decided to discontinue the drawdown,” said Bullard. “In order to continue with the drawdowns, AEP said that we had to do this mussel salvage to help mitigate the effects to aquatic life, so that how it got started.”

