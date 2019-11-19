Michael ‘Mike’ Anthony Gray

Michael “Mike” Anthony Gray passed away at his home Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. at the age of 53.

Mike is preceded in death by his father, Irvan Gray and mother, Norma Jean Evans Gray, and brother Robert Lincone Gray.

Mike is lovingly remembered by his sons, Tony (Lauren) Gray and Andy (Cheyenne) Gray; grandchildren, Brantley Gray, Braxton Gray, Koltin Rigney and Holland Rigney; brothers, Jeff (Donna) Gray, Miller “Dobbie” Gray, and loving nephews and nieces.

Mike was born in Pulaski, Va., Dec. 10, 1965. He enjoyed his life-long passion of drumming.

At Mike’s request, there will be no services.

The family and friends of Mike would like to extend gratitude to Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Martin and Deputy Egan, and EMS Jeremy Hodge “Cricket” for their professionalism and compassion during this time.

