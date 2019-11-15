Marvin Kenneth ‘Kenny’ Armbrister Jr.

Marvin Kenneth “Kenny” Armbrister Jr. passed away Nov. 13, 2019, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital after a long battle with complications from diabetes.

Preceding him in death are his maternal grandparents, William “Bill” and Nina Porter; paternal grandparents, Price and Mary Armbrister; brother, Price Anthony “Tony” Armbrister, and sister, Kimberly Armbrister.

Surviving him are his best friend and love of his life of 21 years, Renee Henley of Pulaski, Va.; father and stepmother, Marvin Kenneth Armbrister Sr. and Margo of Fairlawn, Va.; mother and stepfather, Louise Shipwash and J.C. of Piney, Va.; daughters, Nikki and Kindra; stepsons, Jacob Henley and Alysha, and Jamie Henley, both of Pulaski, Va.; brothers, Michael “Mike” Armbrister and Wanda of Pulaski, Va., Ray Coleman and Donna of Carroll County, Va., John Shipwash of Piney, Va., and Samual “Alex” Armbrister of Fairlawn, Va.; sisters, Lee Crigger of Hillsville, Va., and Victoria Brookes Armbrister of Fairlawn, Va.; special in-laws, Margo Atherton of North Carolina, Morgan Morris and Becca of Selma, Va., Alethia Cole and Sonny of New Castle, Va.; grandchildren, Kaylee and Lucas Henley of Alexandria, Va., and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.

Kenny will be missed by many and remembered by all who knew and loved him. He was certainly one of a kind and the last of a dying breed. It warms our hearts knowing he is walking again.

Kenny’s wishes were to be cremated and his ashes taken to various family homeplaces. A celebration of life will be set at later date. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses for Kenny’s last wishes to be fulfilled and all donations are appreciated.

