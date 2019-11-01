Martha Gene Nuckols Moody

Martha Gene Nuckols Moody, 68, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Oct. 31, 2019.

She was born Aug. 3, 1951, the third child of the late Eugene and Ruth Nuckols. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Randolph Nuckols. She leaves her loving husband, Richard I. Moody of Pulaski, Va.; her daughter, Audrey L. Gallimore of California; her granddaughter Rayvn Gallimore of Hawaii; her sister, Nance Nuckols Thompson (spouse Carl); her sister-in-law, Suzanne Moody Willhite; her loving caregiver, Sydney Burton, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish her memory.

Martha was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, Va., where she served as an elder, clerk of session, and choir and handbell choir member. Martha worked for many years for the United States Department of Agriculture and retired as the executive director of the Wytheville, Va., office. She held an associate degree in accounting from WCC.

She was passionate about her family, her church and bridge! Donations in her name can be made to the charity of one’s choice. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2019.

Comments

comments