Man gets max for indecent exposure

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“It’s important to point out you didn’t simply expose yourself, you frightened them,” a Pulaski County judge said to a man who exposed himself to a woman and/or 10-year-old girl on three occasions in 2018.

Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch imposed the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison in the case of Eric Michael Steven Hines, 28, of Pulaski. However, half of the sentence was suspended under the condition Hines successfully complete five years of supervised probation upon release from custody, register as a sex offender and have no contact with either victim, their properties or their families.

Hines pleaded guilty in June to three Class 6 felony counts of indecent exposure. The charges were felonies because Hines already had two prior misdemeanor convictions of indecent exposure.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on November 25, 2019.

Comments

comments