Man charged in both bank robberies

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A man arrested following a bank robbery in Pulaski Tuesday has been charged in that robbery and another one two weeks earlier.

According to New River Valley Regional Jail records, Anthony David Locke, 32, of Dublin, is being held without bond on two counts of bank robbery for a noon, Oct. 15 robbery at BB&T on Bob White Boulevard in Pulaski and the one Oct. 29 at 1:35 p.m.

In both cases, police say, the suspect presented a bank teller with a note demanding an unspecified amount of cash before leaving on foot. Bank employees told police after Tuesday’s robbery they believed the suspect was the same man involved in the Oct. 15 heist.

Locke was arrested in a parking lot several blocks from the bank after Tuesday’s robbery.

November 4, 2019.

