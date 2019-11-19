Lisa Dawn Kemp Edwards

ROANOKE, Va. — Lisa Dawn Kemp Edwards, 47, of Roanoke, Va., passed away suddenly Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Pulaski, Va., Oct. 7, 1972, to Judy Day Kemp Turner and Ronnie Lewis Kemp. She was a member of Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of five wonderful years, Thomas David Edwards. She also leaves behind the light of her life and “daughter she never had,” Kayden Radcliff, as well as aunts and uncles, Patty Dalton (Dennis), Debbie Radcliff (Mike), Randy Warden (Kathy), Timmy Kemp; numerous cousins, and stepsons, Adam Edwards (Sarah) and Steven Edwards (Carol and children Sylis, Lola, and AJ).

Funeral services are Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, 2 p.m., at Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial follows in Thornspring Church Cemetery, Pulaski County, Va. The family is receiving friends from noon until the service hour at the church. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Lisa’s kind heart, sincere love for her family and friends, and loving spirit will be missed.

