Linfred Charles ‘Lin’ Thompson

SALEM, Va. — Linfred Charles ‘Lin’ Thompson, 76, of Salem, Va., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his residence.

He was born Dec. 6, 1942, in Snowville, Va., to the late Kenneth Charles and Clendis Mary Simpkins Thompson.

Lin proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He loved animals and was a Harley Davidson motorcycle enthusiast. In his spare time, Lin enjoyed playing bingo and poker, but he is most appropriately described by those who love and knew him best as a “gentle soul.”

In addition to his parents, Lin was preceded in death by his late wife, Michael Thompson, and his sister, Artis McPeak.

Family remaining to cherish his memory include his daughters, Christy Blevins (Danny) and Susan Stanley (Denny); siblings, Phyllis Flinchum, Mardell Wimmer, Lorene White, and Sharon Smythers; grandchildren, Tyler Stanley, Ryan Stanley, Anna Blevins and Benjamin Blevins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services with military honors are Thursday, Nov. 7, 2 p.m., at Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, 5550 Bagging Plant Road, Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations in Lin’s honor to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

