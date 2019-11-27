Larry Mathew Dalton

Larry Mathew Dalton, age 74, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem, Va.

Born July 2, 1945, in Pulaski County, Va., he was the son of the late William Mathew Dalton and Gladys Marshall Dalton. His brothers, Ray and Jackie Dalton, also preceded him in death. Larry retired from Volvo Trucks with 28 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Julia Wilson Dalton of Pulaski, Va.; son, Bradley Dalton and fiancé, Brittany Arnold, of Wythe County, Va.; grandsons, Hunter Dalton of Pulaski, Va., Garrett Dalton of Pulaski, Va., and Bryar Dalton of Wythe County, Va.; sister, Dorothy Duncan of Hiwassee, Va., and several special nieces and nephews.

Funeral services are 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Mike Hall officiating. Interment follows at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

