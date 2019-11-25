By MELINDA WILLIAMS
RICH CREEK — A kidnap victim is safe and her alleged abductor in jail following an extensive investigation launched Wednesday afternoon.
According to Rich Creek Police Department a woman was abducted in the area of Pizza Plus in Rich Creek around 1:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Witnesses reported an older white male with gray hair grabbed the female, in her early 20s, and forced her into a maroon SUV. The vehicle left the scene westbound on Route 460, toward Mercer County, W.Va.
