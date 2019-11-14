Improving health in NRV to be discussed

CHRISTIANSBURG — New River Valley citizens, representatives and stakeholders are invited Thursday to take part in “Healthy Roots: A Conversation to Improve Health and Wellbeing in the New River Valley.”

The 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. discussion will address challenges and opportunities for improving the health and wellbeing of New River Valley citizens, as well as how those investments benefit individuals, families, employers and the community as a whole. The location is Great Road on Main, 100 W. Main St., Christiansburg.

“The New River Valley is a wonderful place to live, work and play. Our region’s success relies on having individuals, families and businesses that are healthy, happy and connected to one another,” states an invitation to the discussion.

It continues, “Participants will learn about regional needs, explore the findings of the most recent NRV Community Health Assessment, learn about successful, collaborative models for improving wellbeing in Virginia and chart a path forward for the New River Valley.”

In addition to citizens, local, regional and state government representatives, economic development partners, health providers, educators, faith leaders and other interested stakeholders are expected to participate.

The conversation was organized by Carilion NRV Medical Center, Community Foundation of the NRV, Community Health Center of the NRV, LewisGale Hospital-Montgomery/HCA Virginia Health System, NRV Regional Commission, University of Virginia Health System/UVA Cancer Center, Virginia Department of Health/New River Health District and Virginia Tech Center for Public Health Practice and Research.

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2019.

Comments

comments