By DAVID GRAVELY

As a special treat to the students of Dublin and Pulaski middle schools, a change was made to the normal basketball schedules this season. In the final season that the two schools will face off on the hardwood before joining forces as a part of the new Pulaski County Middle School, the two teams scheduled their normal two season matchups during the school day.

On top of that, games have been scheduled to take place at each of the two schools at the same time, with the boys playing at one school and the girls playing at the other. Monday the Pulaski Middle School boys and the Dublin Middle School girls hosted the first meetings of the season, with the home teams earning wins in each contest.

For the girls, Dublin Middle School earned a convincing 4-22 victory. Hannah Keefer led the way for the Lady Dukes with 16 points scattered throughout the contest. Morgan Vest added 12 points and Reese Nolen kicked in eight. Taylor Goble added four to round out the scoring for the Lady Dukes.

The Lady Orioles trailed 8-12 after the first quarter and 24-16 at the half. Dublin was able to add six points in the third and 10 in the fourth to close things out. Pulaski was held to six points in the third and were scoreless in the final quarter.

Jaden Lawson led Pulaski with eight points. Caroline Bishop chipped in with six points. Andi Ratcliff, MaKenna Yates, Landace Lineberry and Raegan Ratcliff-Calfee scored two points each in the loss.

For the boys it was the Pulaski Middle School Orioles who earned an exciting 55-51 victory in a game that saw several lead changes. With 5:51 remaining in the second quarter the Dukes led 16-12, but at 3:26 the Orioles had stormed back to tie things up. The Orioles took a two-point lead quickly, but at the half the Dukes led 28-27.

The score remained tied through most of the third quarter. Each team gave and took just enough to keep it close. With 2:22 remaining in the game the Orioles took a 52-47 lead and never looked back. The Dukes continued to push, but fell 55-51.

Lane Nester led all scorers with 23 points. Joel Burchett and Adulik Whitaker kicked in 13 points each. Will O’Neal added five points and Drew Edwards scored three for the Orioles.

Jack Allen led the Dukes with 17 points. Tootie O’Dell added 13 points to the scoreboard. Brett Jones chipped in eight points. Tyler Underwood scored seven and Chandler Hollins scored five points.

The two teams will swap sites Wednesday, Dec. 18, for round two. Tip-off for those games is set for 1:15 p.m. They will then both go to Pulaski County High School Saturday, Dec. 21, when they play for the final time in the history of the two schools. The boys will play in the first game at noon, followed by the girls matchup at 1:30 p.m. Those two games will be followed by a JV/varsity boys and girls double-header when the four teams host Abingdon High School. The JV girls will start at 2:30 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 4 p.m. The JV boys will play at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity boys playing a 7 p.m.

