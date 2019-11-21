Hoite McGill Sullivan

Hoite McGill Sullivan, 88, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

He was born Aug. 28, 1931, in Pulaski, Va., to James Edward Sullivan and Elizabeth (Black) Sullivan, the youngest of their 13 children. Growing up he was a prankster, known for toppling outhouses and even derailing a coal train.

He served his country as a soldier in the United States Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea, he entered the newspaper business and was employed by newspapers in Charleston, S.C., Newport News, Va., and Washington, D.C.

He and his wife, Margaret, were the proud owners of Merle Norman Cosmetics Studios in Dale City, Va., Woodbridge, Va., and Kingstree, S.C. He is best remembered, locally, as the owner and operator of Quick Shop Market and Sel-Rite Grocery in Pulaski, Va. He was a faithful member of the Fort Chiswell Church of Christ, where he also served as an Elder.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Margaret Gregory Sullivan; six brothers, Robert, Richard, George, John William (Bill), and Eugene (Oscar), and six sisters Elsie S. Ryan, Daisy S. Helvey Edna S. Howell, Lou S. Stoots, Ruby S. Rumley, Margaret S. Bentley, and Mildred V. Sullivan.

He is survived by his firstborn son, and namesake, Kenneth McGill Sullivan and wife Lisa Brown Sullivan, of Dublin, Va.; his only daughter, and the light of his life, Melanie Tanya (Sullivan) Upton and husband Jim, of Abingdon, Va.; the accidental child, his youngest son who he always claimed was adopted, Phillip Anthony Sullivan and wife Missy Mannon Sullivan, of Abingdon, Va., as well as many nieces and nephews.

Hoite, affectionately known as “Opa” by his seven grandchildren, will be remembered as a colorful character who enjoyed making others laugh. His infectious personality and endless energy made him a friend to complete strangers. He never acted his age and was loved by children and animals alike. He found humor in almost every situation and made sure others did too. He faced each day with a cup of coffee in hand, a smile on his face, and singing one of his favorite songs, “Oh Lord it’s hard to be humble.” The world is truly a better place because he was here.

A graveside service is being held Monday, Nov. 25, at noon from Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, Dublin, Va., with the Dublin American Legion conducting military graveside rites. A memorial service is being held Friday, Nov. 29, 3 p.m., from Stevens Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is Friday at the funeral home where the family is receiving friends from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

