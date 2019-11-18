Help sought identifying burglar

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can help identify a man who broke into a Claytor Lake convenience store early Friday.

The department released images from store surveillance equipment Wednesday in hopes someone will recognize the suspect. The black male made off with cigarettes, lighters, cigars and lighter fluid from Shop Eez, 2471 Lowman’s Ferry Road.

Damage and goods stolen in the approximately 5 a.m. break-in totaled more than $2,000.

According to a press release from Sheriff Mike Worrell, the suspect gained access to the store by breaking glass in a front door.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothing and was wearing black and yellow gloves and a black hat that was turned inside out. Worrell says the front of the hat appears to display yellow Greek letters of a fraternity or sorority.

Anyone having information on the burglary or suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 980-7800, or 980-7810 if you wish to remain anonymous.

