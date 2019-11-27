Handbell choir ushers in Christmas

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Memorial Baptist Church Handbell Choir is kicking off the Christmas season Friday, Dec. 6, with the first of two Christmas concerts.

This year marks the choir’s 24th year of performing together. Each year’s concerts traditionally serve as the official local kick-off of the Christmas holiday.

The Friday, Dec. 6, concert starts at 7 p.m., while the Sunday, Dec. 8, performance is at 3 p.m.

Memorial Baptist Church is at 995 Peppers Ferry Road in Pulaski.

Admission is free, but the choir welcomes donations to offset performance costs.

