Halloween only comes twice a year

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This year Halloween had its share of inclement weather as sometimes a little rain must fall on the last day of October.

Even so, quite a few kiddos went from door to door anyway Thursday to collect the candy due to them on all Hallows Eve.

Seeing that the weather for the Halloween celebration was less than ideal, leaders of the Town of Pulaski decided to extend their Trunk or Treat and Treat Trail events until the next day when the weather was a little less wet.

And so it was, Friday afternoon and into the evening, hundreds maybe thousands of costumed kids and their minders roamed the streets of Pulaski in search of candy. The town’s Treat Trail was in full effect again this year with around 70 businesses and churches agreeing to hand out handfuls of candy to anyone uttering the seasonally appropriate greeting of “Trick or Treat!”

More than one business owner advised that this was the biggest Treat Trail turnout to date and several confessed to having to restock their supply of sugary treats many times before festivities end.

More candy awaited tricksters who made their way to Jackson Park’s Trunk or Treat event which lasted from 5 to 7 Friday evening. This was similar to the Treat Trail as businesses and some individuals decided to decorate their cars in a spooky fashion and hand out candy thusly.

Naturally there was a costume contest judged by local celebrities including Tracy Belcher and Sharon Johnston of Pulaski County Public Schools and our very own publisher Vanessa Repass. The contest sponsors included the Town of Pulaski, Food City, Pulaski on Main and The Southwest Times and winners were given goody bags which included candy, games, puzzles and other nifty knick-knacks.

Contestants were divided into three categories: Ages 0 to 3, Ages 4 to 8 and Ages 9-12.

The winner of the costume contest age 0 to 3 years was Christopher Quesenberry for his Paw Patrol outfit. Tucker Freeman came in second for his rendition of Beetlejuice (the movie not the star). Carter Manuel’s Gnome outfit landed him third place honors.

Kassidy Cheatham’s Broken Doll get up garnered her a first place prize in the 4 to 8-year-old division. Ella Hurt’s astronaut and space shuttle dog earned second with Devin Wilson’s Witch King taking third prize.

Collier Alderman’s living trophy was awarded first place honors in the 9 to 12-year-old age group. Ella Davis’ Chimney Sweep swept up second place and Skylar Saunders’ Creepy Doll outfit garnered the third place prize.

Chocolate treats, lollipops and sweets of just about every other description were generously given all day long as part of the town event. For the little ones and their minders who came out the night before, this Halloween season was doubly delicious. Ah well, you know what they say, Halloween only comes but twice a year!

Written by: Editor on November 6, 2019.

