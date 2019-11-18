Hagan elected to Appalachian League Hall of Fame

Calfee Park Baseball owner David Hagan is among 13 people to be elected to the Appalachian League Hall of Fame during a special election held during the leagues’ recent fall meetings.

“It is a wonderful honor to receive this recognition,” said Hagan. “The Appalachian League has meant so much to this region for so long, and it is an honor to be selected for its Hall of Fame.”

Hagan and Shelor Automotive Group purchased Calfee Park from Pulaski in 2014. Since then they have invested more than $10 million in the ballpark, field, team and Jackson Park Inn, where the players stay each season.

Hagan is credited with luring a New York Yankees affiliate to Pulaski and under his leadership, the Pulaski Yankees have led the Appalachian League in attendance each year since 2015, were recognized with Minor League Baseball’s John H. Johnson President’s Award in 2019, and the Bob Freitas Award for the Short Season classification in 2016.

Hagan’s commitment extends beyond Calfee through his sponsorship of Little League tee-ball, baseball and softball organizations, as well as creation of the Growing the Future program, which partners with local schools and community initiatives in the New River Valley.

He was inducted into the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Written by: Editor on November 18, 2019.

