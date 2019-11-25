Gus Emanuel Hnarakis

Gus Emanuel Hnarakis, 91, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.

He was born in Hopewell, Va., Jan. 14, 1928, to Emanuel Hnarakis and Bessie Hnarakis, as the fourth of seven children.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Breedlove Hnarakis; son, Dennis Hnarakis of Fairfax County, Va.; daughter-in-law, Joette Hnarakis of California; two grandsons, Ryan Hnarakis and Philip Hnarakis, both of California, and sister, Mary Saunders of South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his son, Alex Hnarakis of California; three sisters, Katherine Perelas of Fairfax County, Va., Freda Armstrong of Hopewell, Va., and Helen Kweller of Maryland, as well as two, brothers, George Hnarakis and Harry Hnarakis, both of Maryland.

He served in the Navy after high school, graduated as an engineer from Va. Tech., and worked at Radford Arsenal for 17 years, then another 18 years in Washington, D.C., before retiring as a structural engineer for the federal government.

Visitation is at Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va., Tues., Nov. 26, 5-7 p.m. A graveside service is Wed., Nov. 27, 10 a.m., at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va.

For those who wish to send flowers, donations may be made in lieu of this to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Hnarakis family would like to thank all who’ve offered, or been involved in this difficult journey through his various illnesses.

