Free Veteran’s Day concert Sunday

By WILLIAM PAINE

This coming Sunday, Nov. 10, the Pulaski Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will host a concert in honor of the men and women who have served in the nation’s armed forces.

The concert, held in recognition of Veteran’s Day, will be at the Pulaski Theatre and is set to begin at 3 p.m., with doors opening at 2 p.m.

Admission is free and everyone in the community is invited to attend the concert, especially current or past members of the military. This is a special concert with entertainment provided by Adaire Theater along with The Pulaski County High School Advance Concert Choir with music that will bring back memories and quicken the heart.

David Boyd; Elks Exalted Ruler the MC the event reminds the readers, “This is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the ambiance, the music, and see all the enhancements the friends of the Pulaski Theater are doing. But most of all be there to help the Elks honor our citizens of the community who have served and are presently serving to protect our great county. Every day should be Veterans Day! Let us prove it. I hope to see my fellow citizens Sunday at the theater.”

