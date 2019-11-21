Free flu shots available in Pulaski Thursday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

If you plan to get a seasonal influenza (flu) vaccine and haven’t done so, free vaccines are being offered Thursday at Pulaski County Health Department to those ages 18 and older.

Thursday’s walk-in clinic runs 9 a.m. to noon at 170 4th St. NW, Pulaski. It’s one of five clinics being held Thursday and Friday at health departments throughout the New River Health District.

Vaccines are offered first-come, first-served. Recipients should wear clothing that fits loosely around the arm so a public health nurse can administer the shot in the upper arm.

