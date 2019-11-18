Four thefts net nearly $6,000 in property

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Three people involved in four separate shoplifting incidents at the Dublin Walmart earlier this year made off with almost $6,000 worth of property, according to cases in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Melissa Skeens, 49, of Honaker; Christopher Michael Kessler, 21, of Roanoke, and Heather Nicole Quesenberry, 29, of Hiwassee each pleaded no contest to shoplifting charges stemming from separate, and unrelated, incidents. All received suspended prison sentences.

A no contest plea means the defendant is not admitting guilt, but acknowledges evidence would be sufficient for a finding of guilt.

