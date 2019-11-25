Widgetized Section

Four Elks and an Eagle

Seen here presenting a certificate from the Pulaski Elks Lodge are (from left) Scout Committeeman and Lodge Exalted Ruler David Boyd, Assistant Scout Master and Lodge Secretary Barry Buckner, Sr., new Eagle Scout Barry Buckner, Jr., Committeeman and Lodge Chaplin “Gene” King, and Scout Troop 48 Leader and Elks member John W Shepard.

Recently, 2019 Pulaski County High School graduate Barry D. Buckner, Jr. completed all requirements and was awarded the coveted rank of Eagle Scout.

During the ceremony four members of Troup 48 and Scout leadership presented him with a recognition certificate and medal from The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, given by members of Pulaski Lodge #1067.

The BPOE is the oldest and largest private organization in the United States with nearly one million members and over 2,000 Lodges. “Elks care and Elks Share.”

The Pulaski Lodge has been a constant in Pulaski since 1907 and has lent its talent, turned over assets, and fostered its leadership to the betterment of the community.

The Lodge located to #10 West Main Street in 1910 and the lights have yet to dim. Please go to elks.org and take a tour of the website and become a member of the most unique organization in America.

Written by: Editor on November 25, 2019.

