Former Scott deputy pleads guilty to embezzlement, wire fraud

ABINGDON — A former Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to embezzling more than $20,000 of unearned overtime payments and wire fraud for his role in a scheme to defraud Department of Criminal Justice Services.

According to U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen, Jeffrey Scott Spicer, 51, of Gate City faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of $250,000 at sentencing.

“Corruption and self-dealing by public officials jeopardizes the public’s trust in vital government functions and the rule of law,” Cullen said. “We will continue to investigate credible allegations of criminal misconduct by public officials, including police officers, and, when appropriate, prosecute violations in federal court.”

Written by: Editor on November 14, 2019.

