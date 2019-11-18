Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone

Food City donates to local organizations

David Gravely/SWT
Pictured here during the recent check presentation are (from left) Front End Manager Brianna Bradley, Store Manager Brooks Dawson, Joe Blankenship of the Dream Center, Mike Holcomb of Feed My Lambs, Human Relations Coordinator Jennifer Price and Front End Manager Lora Justice.

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Food City of Pulaski recently made donations to two local organizations that help feed Pulaski County citizens as a part of their annual Race Against Hunger campaign.

Brooks Dawson, Manager of the Pulaski Food City, along with Pulaski Food City Human Relations Coordinator Jennifer Price and other employees were on hand recently to present checks to Joe Blankenship of the Dream Center and Mike Holcomb of the Feed My Lambs program. Each organization was presented with a check for $1,500.

A release from Food City corporate headquarters in Abingdon stated, “Since 1992, Food City, in partnership with their customers, has conducted their annual Race Against Hunger Campaign to raise funds for local nonprofit hunger relief organizations. Last year’s holiday promotion was cosponsored by Kellogg’s/Keebler.”

Continue reading

More about Editor
Written by: Editor on November 18, 2019.

Comments

comments

You must be logged in to post a comment Login