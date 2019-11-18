Food City donates to local organizations

By DAVID GRAVELY

Food City of Pulaski recently made donations to two local organizations that help feed Pulaski County citizens as a part of their annual Race Against Hunger campaign.

Brooks Dawson, Manager of the Pulaski Food City, along with Pulaski Food City Human Relations Coordinator Jennifer Price and other employees were on hand recently to present checks to Joe Blankenship of the Dream Center and Mike Holcomb of the Feed My Lambs program. Each organization was presented with a check for $1,500.

A release from Food City corporate headquarters in Abingdon stated, “Since 1992, Food City, in partnership with their customers, has conducted their annual Race Against Hunger Campaign to raise funds for local nonprofit hunger relief organizations. Last year’s holiday promotion was cosponsored by Kellogg’s/Keebler.”

