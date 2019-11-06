Five years given in apartment arson

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Fairlawn man who set his apartment on fire earlier this year will serve seven months of a five-year prison term.

Bradley Clayton Kellum, 39, pleaded no contest Tuesday to two amended charges stemming from the May 12 fire in a building on Lee Highway, adjacent to Cookout restaurant.

Kellum originally faced two felony charges of arson of an occupied building and causing more than $1,000 in property damage. Under Tuesday’s agreement, the arson was amended to the lesser count of arson of an unoccupied building and the felony property damage was reduced to a misdemeanor.

