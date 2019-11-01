Final two weeks of regular season = grinder

It’s not going to be easy. Things that are worthwhile usually aren’t.

The Pulaski County Cougar football team will fact two teams over the course of the next two Friday nights that provide an opportunity to reach great heights. Those two teams, Patrick Henry and Salem, are worth their weight in gold when it comes to the VHSL power ratings.

Patrick Henry is a Region 5D school. A win over the Patriots, who are currently 6-2, would not only provide points for a win over a solid team, but also extra points due to their being a class up from the Cougars.

Salem is … well, let’s just be honest … Salem is Salem. There aren’t too many other teams that cause Cougar blood to boil the way it does when their name comes up. The history of the series between the two programs is filled with big games and controversial calls and finishes.

It goes beyond football too. Some of the Cougar and Spartan basketball and baseball matchups left fans from one side or the other feeling cheated. There just isn’t any other way to say it, the Cougars and Spartans love to hate each other.

A win over both of these teams could be huge for Pulaski County. First of all, it would give the Cougars a boost of momentum heading into the playoffs. Last year the Cougars advanced to the second round of the Region 4D playoffs with a big road win over GW Danville. The fell in the next round to Blacksburg by seven points. That’s hard to swallow, especially when it’s the second time in a season that it has happened.

Cougar Head Coach Stephen James and his staff have made adjustments through the season in an effort to get the most out of what at times has been a severely injury-riddled depth chart. Players that were going to be counted on are no longer there, either victims of the injury bug or other issues. It’s a part of the job. They’ve done a solid job of keeping things moving forward.

The biggest issue for the Cougars this season has been on the offensive side of the ball. Pulaski County has historically been known as a team that runs the ball and uses a power offense. Recent years have offered the staff a chance to try some new things. Passing records weren’t’ just broken, they were shattered.

Most Cougar fans may not know it, but junior quarterback AJ McCloud has been playing injured most, if not all, of the season. A preseason shoulder injury continues to cause issues with his throwing motion, but McCloud has continued to work hard and gut it out.

At the start of the season, most people looked at the Cougar running back situation and smiled. Along with the linebackers, that was one spot on the depth chart that Coach James felt confident that he was safe. Fast forward a few games into the season and suddenly the Cougars are trying to find anybody to fill the spots.

Either way, the Cougars have continued to push. While they aren’t breaking any records so far this season, the Cougars have shown improvement, especially last week against Blacksburg.

Defensively, Pulaski County has been stout all season. Cougar defenders are having a very special season. They have held opponents to under 100 yards of total offense in five of their eight games. They have held their opponents to under 73 yards or less in four games. Against Abingdon the Cougar defense gave up -2 yards of total offense in the entire game.

Blacksburg was held to -10 yards rushing. Cave Spring had -25 yards on the ground. Abingdon had -15.

Senior Luke Russell has 14 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He’s also intercepted a pass and recovered two fumbles. Senior Austin Gallimore has 12 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. He also caused a fumble. His younger brother, junior Ethan Gallimore, has three tackles for a loss and 11.5 sacks. He has caused three fumbles, recovered one and scored a defensive touchdown.

Senior Tristan Bowden has two tackles for a loss and nine sacks to his credit. Junior Corvin Carter has four interceptions so far. Friday night may be a prime opportunity to earn more as the Patriots are known for slinging the ball around the field, at times with reckless abandon.

If the Cougar defense plays to their potential, and with the exception of the Hidden Valley game that became an exercise in medical triage they have, Pulaski County will have a good opportunity to win. The offense must find a way to produce. A few defensive points wouldn’t hurt the effort either.

In the end, it will come down to who executes the best and who wants it more. Whoever makes the least mistakes, avoids turnovers and is able to control the line of scrimmage will find success. The team that gets behind the chains due to penalties or mistakes will have a bad night.

The Cougars are focused on Patrick Henry this week, but they know what the final week of the regular season will bring. Salem will pay a visit to the Cougar Den and they will expect to win. That’s just the way it is. Good programs are confident like that.

Pulaski County can be confident as well. If the Blacksburg game proved nothing else, it proved that physical and mental toughness goes a long way. Grit, heart and determination can get you over the hump.

Make no mistake about it, Pulaski County wants to win. Now they have to go out and get the job done.

Written by: Editor on November 1, 2019.

