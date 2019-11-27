Elks to honor departed members

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge #1067 cordially invite the public to attend and participate in the 112th annual Memorial Service Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m.

On the first Sunday in December the Elks honor all departed members by ritual ceremony and memorial service by inscribing names of the departed Elks on Tablets of Love and Memory.

The open Lodge observance will be at #10-A West Main Street Pulaski in the Lodge Hall. This years’ service is in the honor of Brother Ohmer O. Crowell, Jr.

Mr. Grant Back will add a musical tribute to the order during the ritual. Refreshments and fellowship with the members and family will follow the service.

Citizens wishing to share in the tender and meaningful ceremony are welcomed to join the members of the Lodge family. Questions of accommodation and seating may be placed to email elks1067@gmail.com or by calling 980 8037. Seating will open at 2:30 p.m.

Written by: Editor on November 27, 2019.

