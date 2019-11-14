Elks honor Veterans

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks sponsored an event honoring the nation’s veterans in the Pulaski Theatre this past Sunday.

This marks the ninth consecutive year that the Elks Club has sponsored this Veteran’s Day event and this year saw the largest crowd to ever attend with 230 people present.

“We’ve had an excellent turnout,” said David Boyd, Exalted Ruler of the Pulaski Elks Lodge. “We wanted to get the community more involved, so we got the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and the school color guard to come.”

This year’s Veteran’s Day event included a performance by members of the Adair Theatre. Kendall Payne, Keith McCoy, Chandra Shorter and Alex Lyons teamed up to sing 10 musical numbers for an appreciative theater audience.

For the second year in a row the Pulaski County High School choir performed several patriotic songs to thunderous applause. Their last performance included recognizing the branches of the Armed Forces. As they were named, individuals in the audience stood up to be recognized, again resulting in enthusiastic applause.

The choir performance marked the end to Sunday afternoon’s ceremony but as the crowd filed out, Veterans were handed thank you notes written by children who attend local elementary schools as well as invites to complementary meals offered by local churches.

