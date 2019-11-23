Early holiday deadlines announced

In an effort to allow our employees to enjoy the holidays with their families, the following deadlines for publication in our December issues are now announced.

The Southwest Times will not publish a Wednesday, Dec. 25, edition to allow our employees to enjoy Christmas Eve and Christmas day with their families. The deadline to have advertising in our Sunday, Dec. 22, issue is noon Thursday, Dec. 19.

The Southwest Times will not publish a Wednesday, Jan. 1, edition to allow our employees to enjoy New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day with their families. The deadline to have advertising in our Sunday, Dec. 29, edition is noon Thursday, Dec. 26.

For more information on advertising contact General Manager Vanessa Repass at 540-980-5220.

Written by: Editor on November 23, 2019.

