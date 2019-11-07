Dunn ‘Don’ Allen Keith

Dunn “Don” Allen Keith, 73, of Max Meadows, Va., had his homecoming Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

Don Keith, loving husband and father of two daughters, was born Feb. 21, 1946, in Floyd, Va. He was a carpenter by trade and was privileged enough to work side-by-side with his father building homes for many years. Don loved his muscle cars and he was an avid music lover, with a God given talent that allowed him to play any instrument he touched.

Don was preceded in death by his father, James Oliver, and his mother, Oleta. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor; his two daughters, Stacy (Duane) Tuck and Crystal Keith; two grandsons, Isaiah Tuck and Travis Williams, and his best friend and beloved dog, Otis.

Visitation is Saturday, Nov. 9, 5-7 p.m., at Pulaski Church of God. Don is being laid to rest in his hometown of Floyd, Va., in Jacksonville Cemetery, Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.

The family would like to thank Medi Hospice staff of Pulaski for their love and support and his nurse, Miranda, who was a perfect fit for him.

The family is in the care of Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

