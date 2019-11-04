Dublin, Claytor Lake residents lose power

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Around 1,000 power customers from Dublin to the western side of Claytor Lake lost power for a few hours Wednesday afternoon.

Teresa Hall, spokeswoman for American Electric Power (AEP), said the approximately 4 p.m. outage was the result of an electrical wire making contact with the cross arm on a power pole.

While 1,000 customers initially lost power, Hall said some customers could be switched to an alternate circuit to restore their service while repairs were made. That left about 740 customers without power.

Repairs initially were estimated to be complete around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Hall said all power was restored by 6:15 p.m. instead.

