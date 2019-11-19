Doris Southern Horton

“… Life, not death, is God’s promised goal —

So trust God’s promise and doubt Him never

For only through death can one live forever!”

– Helen Steiner Rice

Doris Southern Horton, age 78, passed away at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

She was born in Giles County, Va., May 9, 1941, to Early and Hortense Overstreet Southern.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ranza K. Horton; a daughter, Tammy Horton; grandchildren, Kevin King, Matthew Jones, Ashley Rosier, and special granddaughter, Tristan Davis; great-grandchildren, Leighlan Hall, Allie Hall and Anshly King; a sister, Judy Horton; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Sandy Southern; and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she dearly loved.

Doris was a member of Coulson Church of the Brethren for 38 years.

Funeral services are Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m., at Coulson Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Harold Boyd officiating. Burial follows in Coulson Cemetery. The family is receiving friends at the church Wednesday, 2-3 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Written by: Editor on November 19, 2019.

