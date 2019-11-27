DMV urges Virginians to give thanks for safe drivers

RICHMOND – As Thanksgiving approaches, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) urges motorists to be thankful for safe drivers.

“Thanksgiving is a time to reflect and show gratitude,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

“One thing I am thankful for this year is the safe drivers with which I share the roads of this Commonwealth. These are the drivers who make it possible for us to share Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family. They put down their phones and focus on the roads. They never drive after drinking alcohol. They follow posted speed limits, wear their seat belts and make sure their passengers are properly secured. And they always look out for more vulnerable road users like pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists. They take the responsibility of driving seriously and they make our roads safer for everyone.”

Last year, 12 people died in Virginia crashes during the five-day Thanksgiving holiday (Wednesday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018). In all of 2018, 819 people lost their lives in crashes in Virginia.

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all DMV customer service centers will be closed from Thursday, Nov. 28, through Saturday, Nov. 30. Offices will reopen for normally scheduled business hours Monday, Dec. 2.

DMV customers are encouraged to save time – and perhaps a few dollars – by taking advantage of more than 40 transactions available online at dmvNOW.com. For example, a customer can renew his vehicle registration online over the holiday weekend and avoid a last-minute trip to DMV Monday and a $5 inperson fee.

