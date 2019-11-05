County elects three new supervisors

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County voters elected three new Board of Supervisors members and a new Commissioner of the Revenue during Tuesday’s General Election.

According to unofficial results reported by Virginia Department of Elections, current Board of Supervisors chairman Andy McCready of Massie District and Ingles District representative Ranny O’Dell were defeated by their challengers.

McCready, a Republican, fell to Independent John Travis by a vote of 884-793. Republican Laura Walters defeated O’Dell, an Independent, by a margin of almost two to one, receiving 1,082 votes to O’Dell’s 551.

Draper District was guaranteed a new representative before voters even went to the polls Tuesday. When longtime supervisor Dean Pratt decided not seek re-election, three candidates threw their hats into the ring.

Tuesday, Republican Dirksen I. “Dirk” Compton beat out his two challengers, Democrat F.M. “Fritz” Streff and Independent Allison Haller Hunter. Compton received 806 votes. Haller came in second with 631 votes and Streff received 223.

All five seats on the Board of Supervisors were contested. However, Cloyd District’s Joe Guthrie and Robinson District’s Charles Bopp came out the victors.

Guthrie defeated Independent Andrew R. “Andy” Cullip 1,290 votes to 842, while Bopp defeated Democrat Jeff Worrell, 674 votes to 595.

In the race for Commissioner of the Revenue, current Commissioner Donna Gray lost to Republican challenger Kim L. Matthews by a narrow margin of 138 votes. The final tally had Matthew with 4,152 vote and Gray with 4,014.

Melinda Worrell was able to maintain her position as county treasurer. A Democrat, Worrell defeated Republican Tracy G. Belcher 4,849 votes to 3,408.

Although none of the county’s school board members had to fight for their seats on the board this time, there will be one new member come Jan. 1. Penny R. Golden, an independent, was unopposed for the Ingles District seat vacated by present board chairman Michael J. “Mike” Barbour.

Other local candidates with uncontested races were Sheriff Michael W. “Mike” Worrell and Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor.

In state races, 38th District Sen. Ben Chafin Jr., a Republican, easily defeated his challenger in Pulaski County, 5,501 votes to 2,844, and appeared to be on his way to a victory in the rest of the district. With 96.23% of the precincts reported in the district, Chafin had 28,585 votes to 16,144 for Independent George W. McCall III.

In the House of Delegates’ 7th District incumbent Republican Nick Rush defeated challenging Democrat Rhonda G. Seltz in Pulaski County and the district. He received 5,310 votes to Seltz’s 1,722 votes in Pulaski County and 13,883 votes in the district, compared to Seltz’s 6,875.

In the 12th District House of Delegates, Pulaski County voters selected Republican T. Forrest Hite over incumbent Democrat Chris L. Hurst, 963 to 647 votes. However, Hurst defeated Hite in the district-wide race, receiving 11,026 votes to Hite’s 9,579 votes.

Vote tallies are considered unofficial until a canvass of the votes is held.

Written by: Editor on November 5, 2019.

Comments

comments