Cougars win, set stage for showdown

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Pulaski County Cougar football team gave up one big play Friday night in Roanoke that turned into a 41-yard passing touchdown for the Patrick Henry Patriots. That one play accounted for almost half of their total offensive production as the Cougars dominated them to pick up the 27-10 victory.

“I thought we played well tonight and pulled together as a team when we needed to,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James said. “Our defense has held us together all season and tonight was no different. We executed on both sides of the ball and got it done. I’m proud of our performance, but we know what comes next.”

What comes next is the big matchup between the now 8-1 Pulaski County Cougars and the 8-1 Salem Spartans at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium next week. That game became even bigger thanks to a huge win by the Heritage Pioneers, 15-14, over the previously undefeated and top-ranked E.C. Glass Hilltoppers. If Pulaski County can find a way to win next week, it could be enough to put the Cougars in the top spot in Class 4 Region D heading into the playoffs.

“We’ll worry about the playoffs after next week,” Coach James said. “Right now we’re pretty happy to beat a good football team after coming out of our bye week. This was big for our program. Our guys played a great game and got the job done. We’ll break this film down and start getting ready for Salem now.”

The Cougars kicked off to start the game, but on the first play Patrick Henry fumbled and Ethan Gallimore recovered for the Cougars. That drive didn’t result in any points, but it did put the field position in Pulaski County’s favor.

The Cougar defense had another outstanding night, but the penalty monster struck on the Patriots’ second drive when the Cougars were hit with a personal foul. The defense stepped up again and forced a punt.

Pulaski County put together a drive that covered a good portion of the field in eight plays before Broc Simpson connected for a 28-yard field goal with 1:03 remaining in the first quarter.

The defense forced the Patriots to punt again and the Cougar offense began to eat up yardage. Simpson connected for another field goal with 5:51 remaining in the second quarter, this one from 26 yards out to give Pulaski County the 6-0 lead.

Patrick Henry returned the kickoff deep into Cougar territory. George Langhammer kicked a 30-yard field goal with 3:46 remaining in the half to move the score to 6-3.

The Cougars put together another impressive drive after returning the kickoff to the 42-yard line. They used eight plays to cover the distance, with Keyontae Kennedy plowing into the end zone from eight yards out with 1:03 remaining in the first half. Simpson hit the PAT to make the score 13-3 for the Cougars.

Patrick Henry hit their big play of the game near the start of the second half. Pulaski County fumbled on a run to give them the ball at the Cougar 41-yard line. On the next play, they executed a throwback pass. Quarterback Roy Gunn threw a backward pass to Trace Pedigo, who then threw it back to a wide-open Gunn who raced 41 yards for the score. Langhammer hit the PAT to make the score 13-10 Cougars with 10:55 remaining in the third quarter.

That was when Pulaski County decided enough was enough. Patrick Henry was effectively shut down from that point forward in the game. Patrick Henry only managed one first down for the remainder of the game. They also threw an interception, collected by Cougar Chris Shay.

Quarterback AJ McCloud ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 2:32 remaining in the third quarter and a one-yard touchdown with 5:45 remaining in the fourth to seal the deal. Simpson was good on both extra-point attempts to give the Cougars the 27-10 win.

“It felt good out there tonight,” McCloud said. “We’ve been working hard and trying to get our offense going. Things are starting to click for us. We stick together out there. This team is tight. The defense has done a great job of carrying us to this point, but now we need to start putting up some offense to back them up. It was good to do that tonight.”

The Cougar offense ran the ball 56 times for 318 yards, just over five yards per carry. McCloud also completed one of four pass attempts for 36 yards.

And that Cougar defense everyone is talking about … they did it again. Patrick Henry ran 21 times for just 16 yards and completed five of 17 pass attempts for 71 yards and one interception. The Cougars gained 15 first downs while holding the Patriots to just four in the entire game.

“We play hard,” linebacker Austin Gallimore said. “Our defense loves to hit. We might not be the biggest ones out there, but we’re hungry. Our coaches have kept after us to do things the right way and it’s paid off. We just want to win. This is so great. I’m proud of our team.”

Kennedy led the Cougars with 23 carries for 136 yards. Chris Shay had 18 carries for 98 yards. McCloud had 11 runs for 70 yards and John Lyman carried the mail four times for 14 yards.

McCloud completed his one pass to Chase Dotson. The pass was a short pass, but Dotson turned it up, faked out one defender and plowed over another to gain 36 yards. Another pass attempt went just off the fingertips of an open Cougar receiver. That pass would have likely ended with another Cougar score.

“We made some mistakes out there tonight, but we also made some progress,” Coach James said. “We can’t turn the ball over. We had two fumbles and that hurt. I like the way our line played and the way our backs hit the hole. It was just a good overall performance by everyone. We’ll enjoy this for the night and get back to work right away. These seniors know what comes next.”

Pulaski County will host Salem Friday night at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium/Joel Hicks Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Game Stats

First Downs

PC: 15

PH: 4

Rushing

PC: 56/318 yards

PH: 21/16 yards

Passing

PC: 1-4-0/36 yards

PH: 5-17-1/71 yards

Total Yards

PC: 354

PH: 87

Fumbles/Lost

PC: 2/2

PH: 2/1

Penalties

PC: 5/45 yards

PH: 4/45 yards

Return Yards

PC: 74

PH: 149

Punting

PC: 1/40 yards

PH: 4/34.5 avg.

Individual Stats

Rushing

PC: Kennedy 23/136, Shay 18/98, McCloud 11/70, Lyman 4/14

PH: Cook 9/31, Davis 6/3, Gunn 6/-16, Jones ¼

Passing

PC: McCloud 1-4-0/36 yards

PH: Gunn 4-16-1/26 yards, Pedigo 1-1-0/41 yards

Receiving

PC: Dotson 1/36 yards

PH: #1 1/6, Medley 2/19, Gunn 1/41, Cook 1/5

Interceptions

PC: Shay

PH: none

Fumble Recoveries

PC: Ethan Gallimore

PH: Davis, #1

