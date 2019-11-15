Cougars run over Blacksburg, advance to second round

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County Cougar offense found just enough footing Friday night to score 17 points against a solid Blacksburg team. The Cougar defense, in return, held the Bruins to 14 points and minus 49 yards rushing to help Pulaski County advance to the second round of the Region 4D playoffs next week against EC Glass.

The Cougars ran the ball 53 times for 251 yards. Some of their gains came from fresh faces as Head Coach Stephen James and his staff gave a few new bodies a chance to carry the mail.

Keyontae Kennedy led the way with 23 carries for 98 tough yards. Gage Mannon got back into the offensive mix Friday, gaining 59 yards on 13 carries.

Ethan Gallimore got his shot, running four times for 37 big yards, including a 23-yard romp through, over and past many of the Bruin defenders for a second-quarter score. Not to be shown up by his younger brother, Austin Gallimore carried the ball two times for 25 yards. One of those was a bruising eight-yard carry in for a first down in the first Cougar offensive series. The second was a 17-yard romp that proved time in the weight room matters as he carried several Bruin defenders forward despite their best efforts to stop him. AJ McCloud ran nine times for 25 yards, at times from the running back position instead of as the quarterback. Luke Russell ran twice for seven yards.

The lone pass attempt by McCloud fell incomplete. Pulaski County gained 14 first downs in the game and was penalized twice for 20 yards.

Blacksburg only attempted 11 running plays during the contest, resulting in a loss of 49 yards. They completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 203 yards. They gained 10 first downs and were hit with three penalties for 30 yards.

“This was a big win for us,” Coach James said. “We had a few guys who have been playing hurt most of the season, so we knew we needed to have a few other guys carry the load. One thing about this team is they are never afraid to try anything. They did what we ask them tonight and now we’ll start getting ready for EC Glass. I’m proud of our players for the effort they put out and the heart they’ve shown all season.”

The Cougars kicked off and stopped Blacksburg, forcing a punt. Pulaski County drove the ball 65 yards in 15 plays to put the first points on a scoreboard that didn’t want to cooperate all night. The score came on a four-yard run by McCloud with 1:38 remaining in the first quarter. Broc Simpson hit the point after to give the Cougars the 7-0 lead.

Blacksburg answered quickly, taking only four plays to cover 80 yards. They hit pay dirt with 44 seconds remaining in the first with a 39-yard pass from Luke Goforth to Karim Mohamed. James Poland hit the PAT to tie the score at 7-7.

Gallimore capped off a 10-play drive that covered 65 yards with his 23-yard score with 6:33 remaining in the second quarter. Simpson hit the PAT to make it 14-7 Cougars.

The Cougar defense rose to the occasion and shut down Blacksburg on their next drive, forcing a punt. The Cougars took over at their own 20-yard line.

More of the same punishing ground game moved the ball methodically down the field until Simpson came out and drilled a 45-yard field goal with 1:30 remaining in the first half.

The Cougars took the 17-7 lead into the halftime break, but the issue was far from decided.

“With an explosive offense like they have, you can’t let up on defense,” Coach James said. “We knew they were going to throw everything at us and they did. Our guys did a great job of taking it on.”

The lone score of the second half came with 4:36 remaining in the third quarter. Goforth hit Mohamed on a 15-yard scoring pass and Poland hit the PAT to make it 17-14 Cougars.

Blacksburg got within striking distance a few times during the remainder of the game, but each time the Cougar defense rose up and held strong. The final series found Blacksburg with the ball moving backward each play. The final play of the game was an incomplete pass that was thrown up in desperation as several Cougar defenders were in the Blacksburg quarterbacks face.

“I got to run the ball,” an excited Austin Gallimore said. “Man we love to play football and it was great to win our last game here. We’re going to do everything we can next week, but this is great.”

When asked about getting the chance to run, specifically about the big run he had, Gallimore deflected the credit and praise.

“Hey that was nice, but my brother had some great runs too,” he said. “We came together as a team out there and that’s what it’s all about. I’m proud of what we’ve done and we’re proud of this team.”

The Cougars will hit the road next week to face EC Glass at City Stadium in Lynchburg. The Hilltoppers defeated Jefferson Forest 55-21 Thursday night.

In other games in Region 4D, Salem defeated Amherst County 58-13 and GW Danville defeated Halifax County 27-6. Salem will play GW Danville next week.

In other games Hidden Valley beat Christiansburg 39-21, Lord Botetourt beat William Byrd 29-7, Magna Vista beat Bassett 36-7 and Northside defeated Abingdon 48-28. Radford beat Patrick County 35-0, Auburn defeated Covington 44-12 and Narrows won 34-7

