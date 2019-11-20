Cougars head to Lynchburg Friday

By DAVID GRAVELY

The Cougar football team will travel to Lynchburg Friday to face the EC Glass Hilltoppers in the second round of the Region 4D playoffs. To say this game will be a challenge would be a huge understatement.

“They’re a very good football team,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James said Monday. “They have everything you want. They’re big, they’re fast and they’re strong. They’re also a very athletic football team with a nose for the ball. They have playmakers all over the field and on both sides of the ball. This will be a very tough game.”

The Hilltoppers come into the game with a record of 10-1. They have wins over Franklin County (34-7), Jefferson Forest (59-21), Rustburg (34-0), GW Danville (49-15), LCA (47-28), Liberty (49-0), Amherst County (63-7) and Brookville (19-18) during the regular season.

Their lone loss of the season came Nov. 1 against rivals Heritage in a 14-15 overtime thriller. EC Glass scored first, taking the 14-7 lead. Heritage scored and went for the two-point conversion to earn the win.

Last week the Hilltoppers played a rematch with Jefferson Forest to open the Region 4D playoffs. The results were almost identical to the first meeting, with Glass winning 55-21.

The Cougars and Hilltoppers have played 15 times in the history of Cougar football. EC Glass is one of a handful of programs that hold a series advantage over the Cougars, leading the series 6-9. The last time these two programs met was during the 2006 season. That game resulted in a 13-6 loss for the Cougars. The two teams have met twice in the playoffs. The 1994 matchup resulted in a 21-6 Cougar loss. The 1995 matchup was much closer, but resulted in a 24-28 Cougar loss.

The Hilltopper offense is led by 5’10”, 180-pound senior quarterback Dresean Kendrick. In 11 games he has completed 72 of 132 pass attempts for 1,083 yards and nine touchdowns with only two interceptions. Adding to his dangerous nature are the 162 rushing attempts for 1,829 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has run for over 100 yards in nine of their 11 games this season. Defensively he has intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. He has returned punts, scored four two-point conversions.

“He can do a lot of damage,” Coach James said.

The second biggest offensive threat for the Hilltoppers is 5’7”, 175-pound senior running back Ty Foster who has 103 carries for 892 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Senior Quoterris “Q” Craighead (5’10”, 178) has scored 14 touchdowns also. He did it with 92 carries for 601 yards. He’s also caught six passes for 133 yards.

Sophomore Z-back Markevus Franklin (5’5”, 145) has been the leading target through the air for Kendrick with 22 catches for 340 yards and a score. Junior D’AiriusMosley (6’, 170) has nine catches for 288 yards and six touchdowns, the most by any Glass receiver. Altogether, 11 Glass players have caught passes this season for 1,270 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The offensive line is big. Junior right tackle Carrrington Harvey is 6’6”, 295 pounds. Senior center Holden Fretz is 6’2”, 260. Senior guard Holden Ayers is 6’3”, 295 pounds. Senior left tackle Robert Wheat is 6’5”, 310 pounds.

Fretz is also a busy defensively with 61 solo tackles and 20 assists, 21 of those for a loss. Senior linebacker Xavius Hager (5’11”, 200) has 91 total tackles. Fretz and senior Jaden Merriman have six sacks each. Hilltopper defenders have intercepted 13 passes this season and recovered 13 fumbles, causing 12 of them.

“If we go to Lynchburg, play solid defense, play smart on special teams and find some offense then we are still going to need to find something offensively,” James said. “We were able to do some things last week, but we have to get better and find some consistency. If we can do all that, we’ll have a shot at getting some things done.”

After beating Blacksburg last week, the Cougars are now 9-2. Defensively there have been several standouts for Pulaski County, many spending time harassing opposing quarterbacks. Junior Ethan Gallimore finished the regular season with 11.5 sacks. Senior Tristan Bowden had nine. Senior Austin Gallimore had 24.5 tackles for a loss in the regular season. Senior Luke Russell had 21. They all have padding for those stats after last week.

Junior Cougar kicker Broc Simpson continued to shine. During the regular season he hit 29 of 31 point-after kicks and 10 of 12 field goals. Last week he added a 45-yard field goal and two more extra-points to his resume. Senior Logan Burchett has been his sure-handed holder and senior Bryant Worrell has been the reliable long-snapper. Simpson has also done a solid job punting. He recorded 39 punts in the regular season for 1,261 yards, an average of 32.3 yards.

This week is big. Not only because you either win and continue or lose and pack up the gear, but it also brings you a step closer to reaching the big goals. Coach James knows none of that matters yet, however.

“We’re not looking at anything but this week,” he said. “Our goal is to go 1-0 this week. If we can do that, we’ll worry about the next week when it comes. Every team that is left is a good team. That’s why they’re still playing. With that said, I think we’ve got a pretty good team too. Our guys are going to go out and leave it all on the field no matter who we play. In the end, it’s going to come down to who executes better and makes the least mistakes.”

Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m. at Lynchburg City Stadium. The stadium is located at 3180 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, VA 24501. The drive takes just under two hours, so fans heading to the game should plan appropriately.

