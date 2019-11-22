Cougars fall to EC Glass 27-10

By David Gravely

sports@southwesttimes.com

LYNCHBURG – The Cougar football team lost a hard fought contest to the EC Glass Hilltoppers Friday night after leading through a large portion of the game. The final score ended up 27-10, but two of the scores came in the final minute of the contest as the Cougars attempted everything to get back in the game.

The Cougars took the lead when Luke Russell found himself with the ball after a Hilltopper fumble and raced 56 yards for the score. Brock Simpson added the point-after to put the Cougars up 7-0.

Simpson added a 37-yard field goal with 5:25 remaining in the first to put Pulaski County up 10-0.

With time running out in the first half, EC Glass quarterback Dresean Kendrick broke free on a 79-yard run to put the Hilltoppers in scoring range. With 55 seconds remaining on the clock Quoterris Craighead crossed the goal line from seven yards out. Tyler Garrett hit the PAT to make the score 10-7 Cougars.

The Hilltoppers took the lead with 9:48 remaining in the fourth quarter when Kendrick hit Craighead on a 10-yard touchdown pass. The PAT made it 14-10 in favor of the Hilltoppers.

The bottom fell out after that for the Cougars. The Hilltoppers scored on a busted play run and then an interception return late in the fourth quarter to stretch the lead out to the final score of 27-10.

“Our kids gave a great effort out there but we came up short against a good team,” Cougar Head Coach Stephen James said. “It always hurts to see the season end. Nothing will ever change that. I want to thank the seniors for all they have done to move our program forward this season and challenge our underclassmen to remember this feeling as we move into the offseason. I want to thank all of our players for their dedication this season.”

With the loss the Cougars drop to 9-3, one game short of the Region 4D championship. The Hilltoppers will travel to Salem next week to take on the Salem Spartans, who defeated GW Danville Friday 48-21.

Written by: Editor on November 22, 2019.

Comments

comments